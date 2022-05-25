Are you someone who loves camping in the Adirondack Mountains. But not necessarily camping like with a tent and "roughing it" as some people call it. I mean camping like, rent a cabin with electricity kind of camping. But, maybe you're looking for something more extravagant than that. How about this? There's a rental that includes your own island, a chef, and a housekeeper - and it's just a little over 2 hours from Utica.

When I think of camping, I definitely do NOT envision having a whole private island to myself and my friends, including a lean-to, a tree house, a log cabin, and a lodge for a total of 21 guests to sleep in luxurious comfort. But alas, that's exactly what this island is that is in Saranac Lake, New York.

The island and all the buildings, situated in upper Saranac Lake, doesn't come cheap, but when you split it among 21 friends, it's not half bad. Wait to til you hear what's included.

This upscale vacation home rental in New York offers a wide variety of inclusive facilities to all guests. Glampers are served by a boatman, a chef, and a housekeeper throughout their stay, and are provided with three meals a day and afternoon tea. Guests can indulge in unlimited wine, liquor, and snacks, and they can unwind in the luxurious hot tub on site. They also have access to 14 boats, as well as a range of sports equipment. There is also a personal fitness instructor for guests who want to stay active during their stay. This luxury island property has a tipi, a pool house, and several boathouses for storage and events.

Want to hang out in front of a fire in the great lodge? No problem, because the caretaker will cut the firewood and rebuild the fire daily.

Does that sound incredible or what? It sounds like the perfect place to get away with friends for a long weekend, or maybe even a week vacation. I would totally do that. The crazy part is that it's so secretive, you don't even know the location until you make the get the details about the reservation you've made.

You can book your stay on the private island if you're interested here, with GlampingHub.com.

Take a look at a few of the photos yourself! Would you stay here? Let us know inside our station app and don't forget to invite us if you book!

