How To Report Potholes In New York State

Now that Winter is over and the warmer weather is here in New York, chances are you are on the road more and may have noticed it is a bumpier ride. That is because of the dreaded potholes.

Here in New York, after the rough winter, salt treatments of the roads, and the constant traffic our roads take a beating and it shows.

So how do potholes form? According to the New York State Department of Transportation, it has to do when the elements get under the asphalt.

Potholes erupt whenever water slips through cracks in pavement that is fatigued from many factors, including heavy traffic. When the temperature drops, that water freezes and expands, deepening and widening the cracks and creating bulges and sinking sections of pavement. Sunlight and seasonal warmth generate ranges in temperature that perpetuate and accelerate a freeze/thaw cycle, particularly as road surface fragments are washed away.

So what do you do when you drive over or see a pothole near you. You can contact the New York State Department of Transportation via a toll-free number. The number is 1-800- POTHOLE (1-800-768-4653) and you are able to report potholes on the state's highway systems, including the Thruway. The line is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

You can also call 311 in New York State to report non-emergency problems like potholes in your neighborhood. Most towns across the state also allow you to report potholes via a local 311 website.

