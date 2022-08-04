The Worst Place to Visit In New York State

New York State is one of the most famous states in the entire country. The biggest reason for that is New York City, as it's not only one of the biggest cities in the world, but has an endless amount of activities to do.

People also travel to Niagara Falls for the views and recreational activities, such as casinos and world-class restaurants. There's also The Finger Lakes region, which could possibly be the most underrated vacation destination in the entire country.

However, as great as many spots are in the country, there are places in New York State that are probably not the most desired destinations to visit.

Whether it's because of crime or a lack of things to do, there are candidates for that, but one town stands above the rest.

Located down state, not too far away from the bustling lights of New York City, the City of Newburgh is probably the worst place for someone to visit in New York State.

The biggest reason for that is the troubling crime that has made the City of Newburgh famous for the wrong reasons.

According to Only In Your State, Newburgh is the most dangerous place in the entire state, as you have a 1 out of a 17 chance to be the victim of a crime there. Yes, 1 of 17 chance.

The only upside is that it sits on the Hudson River, so there are some pretty great views, but the lack of things to do versus its neighboring cities and towns and its troubling crime rate, Newburgh is not exactly a desired place to visit in the State of New York.

