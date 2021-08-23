Report that Cuomo Left His Dog Behind Sparks Concern
Many dog lovers were enraged when they learned of a news account that Governor Andrew Cuomo's dog was left at the Executive Mansion after the governor moved out.
The Albany Times Union reported on Sunday that the canine named Captain had remained at the Albany residence following Cuomo's departure last week.
Monday is Cuomo's final day in office. He announced his resignation on August 10.
According to the newspaper story, state police sources said the governor asked mansion staffers if anyone wanted to keep his dog..
The prospect that Cuomo might be abandoning Captain prompted online outrage with some asking whether the dog "was just a prop."
Rich Azzopardi, Cuomo's director of communications, responded on Twitter: "The Governor stayed downstate to monitor the storm (ie going his job.) He will be vacating the mansion tonight, as we said. Captain is a member of the family and he’s going to stay that way. The palace intrigue has gone amok."
According to the New York State Animal Protection Federation, Azzopardi advised the organization that "Captain will be going home with Cuomo at the end of the day."
