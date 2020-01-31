Republican Candidate for Congress Drops Out of the NY-22 Race

The race for Congress in New York's 22nd Congressional District just got a little less crowded. Republican Steven Cornwell of Broome County announced today that he's dropping out of the race and will run for family court judge there, according to Fox 40 WICZ.

Cornwell was considered by many to be the toughest opponent facing former Congresswoman Claudia Tenney of New Hartford in the upcoming Republican Primary. Cornwell's exit leaves Tenney to face off against George Phillips and Franklin Sager in the primary on June 23rd. The winner of the primary will face off against Democratic Congressman Anthony Brindisi of Utica.