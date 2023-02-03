Residents In 8 New York State Hometowns Among Smartest in America
Residents in these New York State hometowns can brag they are smarter than everyone else in the state and most of America.
The team at personal-finance website WalletHub recently reached out to Hudson Valley Post to tell us about its study into the most and least educated cities in the United States.
"With test-score gaps between low-poverty and high-poverty school districts increasing by 15% - 20% during the COVID-19 pandemic, the personal-finance website WalletHub released its report on 2022’s Most & Least Educated Cities in America," WalletHub told Hudson Valley Post in an email.
To determine America's most and least educated cities Wallethub compared the 150 largest U.S. metropolitan statistical areas, or MSAs, across 11 metrics. Key dimensions included “Educational Attainment” and “Quality of Education & Attainment Gap.”
"The data set ranges from the share of adults aged 25 and older with a bachelor’s degree or higher to the racial education gap to the quality of the public school system," WalletHub added.
Ann Arbor, Michigan was named America's most educated city, playing first for “Educational Attainment” and “Quality of Education & Attainment Gap.” Visalia, California was found to be the least educated major city in America.
These New York State Hometowns Among Most Educated In America
Eight New York hometowns were among the smartest cities in all of the United States.
See the full list below:
Albany, Schenectady, Troy, New York City, Rochester, Buffalo, Syracuse and Cheektowaga were all highlighted by Wallethub.
The Albany, Schenectady, Troy region was found to be the most educated in New York State, placing 20th overall.