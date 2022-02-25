According to the Chamber of Commerce, New York is the third richest state in the United States. New York City has more millionaires that call it home than any other city in the world. Almost one million millionaires live in NYC in 2018, according to a report released by Wealth-X. There are 2,755 billionaires in the world, with 724 of them living in the United States. There are 99 billionaires who live in New York, according to Newsweek. These are the wealthiest families in New York State.

6. Lauder Family - $10.2 billion

Aerin Lauder - $3.9 billion and Jane Lauder - $6.3 billion

Jane and Aerin are the granddaughters of Estée Lauder, who founded the iconic cosmetics and skincare brand. Jane currently serves as an executive vice president and chief data officer for the company. Aerin who worked for the company since 1992, launched her own cosmetic and lifestyle brand called Aerin.

(CEO World Estimates The Family's Net Worth At $240 billion)

5. Goldman Family - $11.3 billion

Diane Kemper - $2.8 billion, Amy Goldman Fowler - $2.8 billion, Jane Goldman - $2.9 billion and Allan Goldman - $2.8 billion

The siblings' wealth comes from New York City real estate investments. Their company is called Solil Management. Their father Sol Goldman, who began buying foreclosed properties in the 1950s, was the,

largest non-institutional real estate investor in New York City in the 1980s, owning a portfolio of nearly 1,900 commercial and residential properties.

4. Cox/Chambers Family - $16.6 billion

Katharine Rayner - $5.6 billion, Margaretta Taylor - $5.5 billion, and James Chambers - $5.5 billion

Each of the siblings inherited 17 percent of Cox Enterprises from their mother Anne Cox Chambers.

(CEO World Estimates The Family's Net Worth At $34.5 billion)

3. Newhouse Family - $30 billion

Samuel "Si" Newhouse (deceased) - $9.5 billion in 2014 and Donald Newhouse - $15.4 billion

The Newhouse family's wealth comes from a publishing business started by Sam Newhouse in 1922, which was known as Advance Publications. Sam's sons, Samuel "Si" and Donald, inherited his wealth and business. The business is still run by the family,

Donald's cousin Jonathan is the chairman of Condé Nast. Donald's son Steven shares the title of co-president at Advance Publications with his father.

2. Mars Family - $33.6 billion

Marijke Mars - $8.4 billion, Victoria Mars - $8.4 billion, Pamela Mars-Wright - $8.4 billion, and Valerie Mars - $8.4 billion

Valerie Mars, Marijke Mars, Victoria Mars, and Pamela Mars-Wright each received 8 percent of the Mars Wrigley company in 2016 after their father passed away. Valerie is on the Board of Directors and is the VP of Corporate Development. Marijke is also on the Board of Directors. Pamela Mars-Wright is an ambassador for the company's pet division.

Mars has been proudly family owned for over 100 years. It’s this independence that gives us the gift of freedom to think in generations, not quarters, so we can invest in the long-term future of our business, our people and the planet — all guided by our enduring Principles.

(CEO World Estimates The Family's Net Worth At $94 billion)

1. Koch Family - $100 billion

Charles Koch - $53.6 billion, Frederick Koch (deceased) - $1.8 billion in 2019, David Koch (deceased) - $42 billion in 2019, and William Koch - $2.3 billion

Koch Industries was started by Fred C. Koch. When he passed away, his sons inherited his wealth. While the brothers are from Witchita, Kansas, both deceased brothers were living in New York. David's widow, Julia Margaret Flesher Koch, who lives in New York, is now the wealthiest woman in New York State with a net worth of $ 53.4 billion.

