Rite Aid is expanding COVID-19 testing criteria at each of its 25 self-swab locations.

All individuals 18 years and older exhibiting symptoms of coronavirus will be eligible to register and schedule appointments for the self-swab tests on the Rite Aid website.

The Rite Aid on Commercial Drive in New Hartford is conducting testing in the store parking lot.

All sites are open seven days a week and have the capacity to conduct about 400 tests a day.