Rochester-area Man Killed in Snowmobile Crash in Lewis County

A Rochester-area man was killed in a snowmobile crash after going off a trail and striking a tree in Lewis County.

New York State Troopers responded to an area of Potter Road in the town of Osceola on Sunday night shortly before 9:00 p.m. Investigators say 49-year-old Dean Beck failed to negotiate a curve and wound up going off the trail and down a steep embankment before striking a tree.

Beck, of Spencerport, NY, was ejected from the sled and pronounced dead at the scene.

State Police were assisted at the scene by responders from the Redfield Fire Department, Lewis County Sheriff’s Office, and the Lewis County Search and Rescue.

