Rochester Family Asking for Help Finding Missing Woman
A Rochester family is asking for help finding their mother.
According to a Facebook post, family members of Susan Jean DeCoursey say that they have not spoken with her since 9:00am on Friday, February 4, 2022.
Susan Jean DeCoursey was, according to the family, travelling from Rochester, New York to Fort Myers, Florida.
DeCoursey, pictured below, was carrying a cellular telephone that has been located through pings. The last two pings were close in proximity to one another. The latest was in Newington, Virginia with coordinates 38.734554 Latitude -77.187271 Longitude. The second to last recorded ping was in the same location, near Backlick Road in Virginia at 4:57pm on Friday. Prior to that the family says that her last known location was in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania at 1:15pm almost six miles from Emmitsburg Road.
She was driving a grey 2015 Ford Escape with license plate number DHM1211.
In a post from Jamie DeCoursey the family says, "Her phone has been dead for over 24 hours. We are very worried about her as it is unusual for her not to contact us for this long."
Anyone with information should call the Greece Police Department at: (585) 865.9200 or their local police department.
No additional information has been provided. It is not known if DeCoursey was travelling with anyone.
Sources have told WIBX that police are in the process of releasing information. At this time it is not known if DeCoursey had any medical issues that would complicate travel.