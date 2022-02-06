A Rochester family is asking for help finding their mother.

According to a Facebook post, family members of Susan Jean DeCoursey say that they have not spoken with her since 9:00am on Friday, February 4, 2022.

Susan Jean DeCoursey was, according to the family, travelling from Rochester, New York to Fort Myers, Florida.

DeCoursey, pictured below, was carrying a cellular telephone that has been located through pings. The last two pings were close in proximity to one another. The latest was in Newington, Virginia with coordinates 38.734554 Latitude -77.187271 Longitude. The second to last recorded ping was in the same location, near Backlick Road in Virginia at 4:57pm on Friday. Prior to that the family says that her last known location was in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania at 1:15pm almost six miles from Emmitsburg Road.

She was driving a grey 2015 Ford Escape with license plate number DHM1211.

In a post from Jamie DeCoursey the family says, "Her phone has been dead for over 24 hours. We are very worried about her as it is unusual for her not to contact us for this long."

Anyone with information should call the Greece Police Department at: (585) 865.9200 or their local police department.

No additional information has been provided. It is not known if DeCoursey was travelling with anyone.

Sources have told WIBX that police are in the process of releasing information. At this time it is not known if DeCoursey had any medical issues that would complicate travel.



WIBX's calls to police have not been immediately returned. This is a developing story and more information will be posted as soon as it is available.

Firefighters Work Together to Rescue Dog Stuck on Frozen Ice Three emergency response teams in Onondaga County worked together to rescue a dog that became trapped on the ice after chasing some geese.

5 Most Dangerous Cities in New York State The most dangerous places in New York State from recent crime data.

Mother Nature Buries Northern Oneida County in First Big Snowstorm of Season The first massive snowstorm of the season was a doozy, at least for some. The Utica area only saw a few inches of lake effect snow but Northern Oneida County had more, a lot more.