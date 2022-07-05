Popular Country Artist Making His Return To Central NY This Fall

Whether you're "Going Through Hell" or not, here's a show you don't want to miss.

FrogFest 23 headliner and multi-award winning artist Rodney Atkins is coming to Turning Stone Resort & Casino this fall for another show-stopping performance. He'll be at The Showroom on September 15th at 8:00pm, just adding to the list of amazing country acts coming to Verona this year.

Known for his sing-a-long hits "Watching You" and "If You're Going Through Hell", Atkins is ready to take the stage again with a brand-new sound. Not only will you hear your favorites, but also some of his new music as well.

Rodney Atkins is no stranger to Central or Upstate New York. One of his latest memorable performances was at the Boonville-Oneida County Fair back in 2016. And of course, you can't forget when he took the stage for FrogFest 23 back in 2011.

Turning Stone isn't Atkins' only stop in New York this year. He will be coming to the Franklin County Fair up in Malone on August 12th and playing at Mulcahy's Pub and Concert Hall in Wantagh on September 16th.

The rest of his tour lineup is available by visiting his website.

Rodney Atkins

Where: Turning Stone Resort Casino - The Showroom

When: Thursday, September 15th - 8:00 p.m.

You can get your tickets online now at Turning Stone's official website.

