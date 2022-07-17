Roger Neel to Join Binghamton University Athletics Hall of Fame

WNBF's Roger Neel, whose name has been synonymous with local sports for decades, has been selected to join the Binghamton University Athletics Hall of Fame.

Neel is one of four people who will be inducted as part of the Class of 2022 this fall.

The Hall of Fame committee noted Neel has been a a strong advocate of the university's athletics department. He is only the second "outside contributor" selected for the recognition.

Neel has been a radio, television and streaming play-by-play announcer for 23 years covering several Binghamton University sports. He also has served as the master of ceremonies for athletics award banquets and Hall of Fame ceremonies.

Roger Neel in January 1983. Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News Roger Neel in January 1983. (Photo: Bob Joseph/WNBF News) loading...

Neel hosted WNBF's First News program for many years, while serving as the station's brand manager and sports director.

Neel on Friday said he feels "blessed to have had the opportunity to work with the university in conjunction with WNBF Radio" for many years. While providing basketball play-by-play on WNBF for nearly a quarter-century, Neel also has covered other university sports via streaming and on ESPN3 and ESPN+.

Others who will be inducted in the Athletics Hall of Fame include basketball player Andrea Holmes, wrestling All-American Donnie Vinson and tennis champion Sven Vloedgraven. The 1994-95 men's tennis team also will be enshrined in the Hall in a ceremony scheduled for October 8.

