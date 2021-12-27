The next semester for Binghamton University students is starting later as the school reacts to the spike in COVID-19 cases in the region.

B.U. President Doctor Harvey Stenger sent a letter to the campus community just before Christmas saying the spring semester is being delayed by 7 days and will start January 25 and concluded May 11.

Bob Joseph

Before they come back to campus, students are encouraged to self-test and stay home if they get a positive result.

The scheduled date for students to move back into the residence halls at the Vestal campus is January 20 to the 23rd.

While the start of the semester is being pushed back and the end of the session five days later, there still will be spring break at the usual time.

Commencement is tentatively set for May 20, 21 and 22.

