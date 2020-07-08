Rollover On I-88 In Otego Shuts Down Westbound Lane [UPDATE]

A tractor trailer filled with milk and other items rolled over on I-88 in the Town of Otego this morning.

State Police say all of the westbound lanes are closed on I-88 and traffic is being diverted at Exit 12, and down Route 7, with motorists re-entering I-88 in Unadilla.

Troopers say the westbound lanes will re-open once the debris is cleared.

No injuries were reported in the accident.

UPDATED 12:30- State Police say I-88 has re-opened.