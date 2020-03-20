Rome Chromebook Distribution Postponed Over COVID-19 Concern

The Rome City School District is reporting a staff member notified officials that they were in contact with a family member awaiting test results for COVID-19.

District officials say, the staff member has been working at the district office with Chromebooks that were to be sent to students.

As a precautionary measure, the district has postponed their Chromebook distribution event scheduled for today so the individual can be tested and the technology can be cleaned.

The distribution of the technology was to allow students to continue their learning remotely.

The Rome District office will also be closed today and phone calls will not be answered. Messages will be answered on Monday, March 23rd.

Superintendent Peter Blake says, the health and safety of the community is a top priority.