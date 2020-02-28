Rome Hospital To Offer Free Hepatitis A Vaccinations

Rome Memorial Hospital, in collaboration with the Oneida County Health Department and the State Department of Health, will be holding a walk-in clinic this weekend for individuals who may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.

People who ate at Cianfrocco's Subs and Wings in Rome from February 3rd to February 22nd were potentially exposed to Hepatitis A by an employee who tested positive for the virus.

Those who were exposed to the virus must receive the vaccination within 14 days of exposure for it to be effective.

The free walk-in clinic will be held in Suite 103 at Chestnut Commons today from 3:00 to 7:00 and Saturday and Sunday from 8:00 to 4:00.