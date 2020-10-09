A Rome man faces felony charges after police say he ran-up more than $1,600 in charges at several area businesses on a stolen debit card.

Patrick Morrissey, 36, faces charges of possession of stolen property in the fourth degree and identity theft in the second degree.

Rome Police say video footage helped them tie Morrissey to the missing card. Cops say he charged $1,608.20 in purchases at Rome-area businesses in just an eight hour period, shortly after the card went missing.

Morrissey was issued appearance tickets and is scheduled to answer the charges in court next month.

