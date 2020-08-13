Rome Man Arrested For Alleged Rape After Home Invasion

A City of Rome man has been arrested on a charge of Rape in the First Degree.

According to the Oneida County Child Advocacy Center members of the Rome Police Department responded to a dispute outside a residence in late June.

Police say during the course of that investigation it was learned a home invasion had occurred which resulted in the sexual assault of a 12-year-old girl.

Photo Courtesy of Oneida County Sheriff's Office

The alleged suspect in the case was later identified by investigators as 33-year-old Tarkeem Jones of Rome.

Through collaborative efforts of multiple police agencies Jones was located and arrested in the City of Utica on Wednesday and remanded to Oneida County Jail with no bail.

Services are being offered to the victim by Oneida County CPS and the Child Advocacy Center.