A Rome man is recovering from a dirt bike accident that happened Sunday evening.

The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office reports 22-year-old Vincent DeGeorge was riding his dirt bike on a trail near Tannery Road just before 5 p.m.

Officials say while riding, DeGeorge hit a tree and the dirt bike ended up landing on one of his legs.

DeGeorge was transported to Rome Memorial Hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to deputies.