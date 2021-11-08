UPDATE: 11/08/2021 11:04am Rome Police are asking for help from the public in their investigation of a motorcycle accident that took place over the weekend.

Police were called to the 1100 block of Erie Boulevard for reports of a crash involving a car and a motorcycle on Sunday, November 7, 2021 at approximately 3:00pm.

The driver of the motorcycle was dead when officers arrived. Rome Police say that investigation has determined that the driver of the motorcycle was heading west on Erie Boulevard West and the car, an SUV, was leaving Westgate Plaza to travel east on Erie Boulevard.

Lt. Sharon Rood with the Rome Police says that no information will be released regarding the identity of either of the drivers pending notification of families and others.

The Rome Police Department's Detective Division and Accident Reconstruction Unit are still working and investigation remains active.

Police are asking any witnesses and nearby businesses to step forward with any information or surveillance footage. Those with information should contact: Detective Robert Galluppi at (315) 339-7716, the Rome Police Departments TIP line at (315) 339-7744, or Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers at 1(866)730-8477 or www.p3tips.com.

UPDATE: 11/08/2021 9:34am Multiple police sources say that their investigation is continuing. Rome Police expect to release more information this morning.

Original Story:

Police are still investigating a motorcycle crash that occurred on Erie Boulevard on Sunday.

Very little information, including the identity of the driver, has been released.

The crash took place at about 3 o’clock on November 7, 2021 on Erie Boulevard.

A portion of the southbound lanes of Route 46 was closed off to drivers.

The Rome Police Department says the accident is still under investigation.

[Author's Note: This post is informational only and is based largely on a press release from the Rome Police Department. WIBX has contacted authorities for an update but none are available at this time.]

Route 5 8 12 Construction in Utica, New York Route 5 8 12 Construction in Utica, New York

61 Amazing Snapshots of Utica's Most Unique Boilermaker Ever The 2021 Utica Boilermaker Road Race will go down in the history books as one of the most unique, with an all-vaccinated field running the 5K and 15K on October 10th, without elite runners, and with thousands of regular participants sitting this one out because of COVID. The excitement this year was special and exclusive and there was no shortage of it, as seen through the lens of award winning photo-journalist Nancy L. Ford of Utica. Here are 61 awesome photos featuring some of the best moments from this year's race.