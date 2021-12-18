You hear so many stories of what happens to families when their loved ones end up in the hospital, but they never really have any kind of happy ending, especially the ones that involve furry family members.

Luckily, there's one nurse in Rome that opened her heart and her home to not only help one of her patients, but his dog too.

Registered Nurse Jennifer, who works at The Grand Adult Day Health Center in Rome, received news that one of her patients named John had been admitted to the hospital. The unfortunate other side of that, was that her patient's dog had to be surrendered to the Rome Humane Society. She knew, with Christmas being right around the corner, that she needed to do something to help.

That's why she took matters into her own hands. Knowing that John would be coming in for rehab, she went through the process and adopted his dog. Her intention was that she could bring the dog to work to visit John while he was going through rehab. How sweet. Take a look at the photos from the Grand's Facebook page.

The story is honestly one that would be the plot of a Hallmark Christmas movie. In fact, many people in the community who heard the story of Jennifer and John are calling her a "Christmas blessing," and a "literal angel."

Stories like these help restore faith in humanity. Now, John won't have to worry about his dog while he needs to focus on getting better. There's no better gift than that.

It's so great knowing that there's kind, amazing people like Jennifer in the world. Would you do something like she did to help out? Let us know inside our station app.

11 Dogs Around Utica And Rome New York Up For Adoption For Christmas Here's a quick look from Pet Finder of 23 amazing pups within 100 miles of our region up for adoption:

2021 Shop With A Cop Christmas Shopping Event Held at Sangertown Square Mall Over 40 Law Enforcement Officers from multiple agencies helped make many children’s Christmases a little brighter in New Hartford New York.

