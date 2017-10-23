Rome Police Arrest Teen for Attempted Robbery and Assault
Rome Police have arrested a man following an attempted purse robbery in January 2016.
A 79-year-old woman was walking to her vehicle in the Black River Shopping Center Parking lot when the suspect ran up behind the woman and grabbed her purse.
The victim was knocked to the ground, but never let go of the purse. The suspect then fled without getting the victim's property. The woman suffered several injuries as a result of the robbery attempt.
DNA results from clothing left at the scene led to the arrest of 19-year-old Curtis Thompson on Attempted Robbery and Assault Charges.