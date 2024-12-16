Utica Man Arrested After Altercation Leading to Stabbing Incident

The holiday season is not doing much to deter individuals from engaging in violent behavior. Utica Police have announced an arrest stemming from a stabbing incident in the area of Oneida Square in the city.

On December 15th, 2024, at approximately 1:40 PM, Utica Police and Utica Fire Department units responded to a reported stabbing in the Oneida Square area. Upon arrival, authorities found a male victim suffering from several cuts to their face.

The victim told police, an unknown individual exited a nearby store and initiated an argument. During the confrontation, the suspect produced a knife and attempted to stab the victim multiple times in the face and head before fleeing the scene. The victim received immediate medical attention at the scene from Utica Fire Department personnel.

Witnesses informed officers that the suspect had entered a residence a short distance from the scene. Police say, responding officers quickly located and entered the residence, apprehending the suspect without further incident.

The suspect was ultimately identified as 24-year-old Jaquan Henderson. He was taken into custody and transported to the Utica Police Department. At the conclusion of the investigation, Henderson was charged with Assault in the Second Degree and Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the Third Degree.

The victim was treated at the scene for his injuries, and no further details about their condition were released. Police have not disclosed any additional information regarding the motive or nature of the initial argument. This incident remains under investigation, and authorities are encouraging anyone with further information to contact the Utica Police Department by calling (315) 735-3301.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Utica Police Department. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and/or arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

These Are the Top 4 Safest Cities in New York State Do you think your city is safe? Below are not just the safest cities in all of New York State, but WalletHub says they are also some of the most secure in America. Gallery Credit: WalletHub

17 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- November 2024 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 12/01/2024:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police. Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler