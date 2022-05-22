Rome Police Arrest Two in 2020 Cocaine Case

Indictment warrants have been issued for two Rome residents in a case that is more than 18 months old.

This month - May 2022 - a case from October 27, 2020 was submitted to a Grand Jury by the Oneida County District Attorney's Office. The case stemmed from a search warrant that was executed at unit 705 Liberty Garden Apartments located on North Levitt Street in Rome, New York on Tuesday, October 27, 2020.

Liberty Garden Apartments Photo Credit: Google (image captured September 2013) via Google Maps (May 2022) Liberty Garden Apartments Photo Credit: Google (image captured September 2013) via Google Maps (May 2022) loading...

According to the Rome Police Department more than 4.5 ounces of cocaine was seized by police from the residence. Police say they also found a digital scale, packaging material, and more than $1,200 in cash.

In a written release the RPD says, that because of "the NYS discovery laws, no arrest was made at the time of the warrant execution."

Iabriel T. Sumter Photo Credit: Rome Police Department (May 2022) Iabriel T. Sumter Photo Credit: Rome Police Department (May 2022) loading...

Felony indictment warrants were issued following the Grand Jury convening in May of 2022. Those indictments were issued for Iabriel T. Sumter, who is also known by the alias "Weezie," and Jennifer L. Lockhart.

Jennifer L. Lockhart Photo Credit: Rome Police Department (May 2022) Jennifer L. Lockhart Photo Credit: Rome Police Department (May 2022) loading...

Police say that Sumter was the target of the investigation. He was arrested on May 13, 2022 and charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, a Class A-II felony. Since the arrest Sumter was released on $75,000 bail.

Jennifer L. Lockhart was arrested on May 17, 2022 and was also charged with Criminal Possession of a Controlled Substance in the Second Degree, a Class A-II felony. She was released on her own recognizance from the Oneida County Jail.

Both are scheduled to answer the charges in court at a later date.

1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential. Anyone with information on the case, or with information that may be helpful to the investigation, is asked to call the Rome Police Department. Anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling:, by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com , or by using the. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Rome Police Department. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

