Rome Mayor Jacqueline Izzo has appointed Deputy Chief David Collins as the new Chief of the Rome Police Department, effective January 31.

Collins will take over for Kevin Beach, who is retiring as Rome Police Chief after 13 years of leading the department.

The 47-year-old Collins is in his 17th year with the Rome PD.

Collins will be the first African-American Chief in the department’s history.

Meanwhile, Izzo has appointed Captain Cheyenne Schoff as Deputy Chief.

“Today, we are pleased to appoint David Collins to the position of Police Chief and Cheyenne Schoff to the position of Deputy Police Chief. Chiefs Collins and Schoff both have a long career rooted in training, instruction, road patrol and have worked their way through the ranks with honors of distinction along the way,” said Mayor Izzo and Public Safety Commissioner Frank Retrosi.

A formal swearing-in ceremony will be held on Friday at 9:30AM in the Rome Common Council Chambers.

Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the event will be livestreamed on the Rome Police Department’s Facebook page.

Congresswoman Claudia Tenney delivered remarks on the House floor last week congratulating Rome Police Chief Kevin Beach on his upcoming retirement and thanking him for his many years of service to the City of Rome.

"Kevin’s hard work, dedication and love for the city was evident every day he was on the job. During his tenure as Chief, the department introduced community programs such as Shop with a Cop, Law Enforcement Day, and the creation of the Community Impact Unit. Kevin has also successfully navigated the department through difficult times with the COVID-19 pandemic, and the national defund the police movement. Kevin, thank you for your lifetime of service and commitment to the City of Rome. Your department is in great hands that learned from the best."

You can hear Tenney's full remarks in the video.below.

