Rome Police: Fatal Snowmobile Crash Under Investigation

This is a developing story and will be updated as soon as more information is available.

An investigation is active and police are not yet releasing the name of a person killed in a snowmobile crash.

The Rome Police Department says emergency responders were called to Snowmobile Trail 72B for a report of a crash at approximately 3:41pm on Friday, January 28, 2022. The trail runs parallel to Ridge Mills Road on the east side of the street.

A caller, police say, reported that the rider of the snowmobile was seriously injured.

The Rome Fire Department and emergency personnel from AmCare Ambulance responded and were brought to the location of the accident by a bystander. The Rome PD reports that "CPR was already in progress" when they arrived.

The snowmobile rider was brought to Rome Health where he was pronounced dead.

The Detective Division, Forensic Unit, Snowmobile Unit, and Drone Unit of the Rome Police Department are all investigation this incident and the Rome Police Department says more information will be released as soon as it is available.

The name of the snowmobile rider killed will not be released pending notification of family members.

At this time police are not releasing possible causes of the crash or contributing factors.

Emergency responders are thanking those individuals on the trail who assisted at the scene.

Anyone with information that might be helpful to the police investigation is asked to contact the Rome Police Department.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the Rome Police Department. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

LOOK: What 25 Historic Battlefields Look Like Today The following is an examination of what became of the sites where America waged its most important and often most brutal campaigns of war. Using a variety of sources, Stacker selected 25 historically significant battlefields in American history. For each one, Stacker investigated what happened there when the battles raged as well as what became of those hallowed grounds when the fighting stopped.

These are the battlefields that defined the United States military’s journey from upstart Colonial rebels to an invincible global war machine.

Actors Who Were Replaced for Unexpected Reasons Below, check out why these 19 movie and TV actors left or lost their roles.

Adele's 'Easy On Me' Music Video Location: See Inside the Estate Take a look at the luxurious 173-acre estate with a vineyard for sale in Quebec where Adele's "Easy On Me" was filmed.