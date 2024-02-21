Despite a rather mild winter, snowmobile enthusiasts are still hitting the trails. A mild winter has not decreased the amount of snowmobile accidents either. The most recent accident happened in the village of Morrisville and has left a man in critical condition.

The New York State Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding an accident that happened Tuesday evening. Officials say Troopers were called to the scene at 100 Callahan Drive for a reported snowmobile crash.

State Police Public Information Officer Trooper Jack Keller of Troop D announced their investigation determined a 2023 Ski-Doo Snowmobile being operated by 42-year-old Jayson Park was traveling east on Callahan Drive. During his travel, he struck an unseen pipe coming up from the ground as he exited the roadway and was ejected from the snowmobile airborne.

State Police say following Park's ejection his snowmobile struck the side of the water treatment building and came to rest inside the office/lobby area of the facility. As a result of the injuries sustained following his ejection, it was necessary for Park to be airlifted to Upstate University Hospital via Mercy Flight. Police officials say he is listed in critical condition there.

A Reminder from Police

2014.12.16-SNOWMOBILE-SIGN-e1418732473256 loading...

It is another reminder, especially with lower than usual snow levels, to always be vigilant on trails and always use caution when operating a snowmobile. This applies to any recreational type vehicle.

State Police want to thank the SUNY Morrisville University Police, Madison County Sheriff’s Office, Smithfield-Eaton Volunteer Ambulance Corp (SEVAC), and the village of Morrisville DPW for their assistance at the scene.

We will continue to provide any updates as they become available.

The 5 Most Dangerous Colleges in New York State According to Niche.com , there are several colleges who have a bad track record when it comes to student safety. Using data from the U.S. Department of Education, these colleges were at the bottom of the safety list. Gallery Credit: Megan

The 10 Most Stolen Vehicles in New York for 2024 The National Insurance Crime Bureau recently ranked the states with the worst vehicle theft problems and said New York placed seventh highest overall. Vehicle thefts hit a record high in 2023 and the pace isn't slowing down in 2024.

According to the NICB, these are the vehicles thieves in New York are going after the most. Gallery Credit: Megan