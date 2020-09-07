Rome Police Investigating Disturbing Incident Of Vandalism

Rome Police are investigating a disturbing act of vandalism that happened in the city.

According to Lt. Sharon Rood during the early morning hours on Saturday officers responded to an address on First Street for a criminal mischief investigation.

Police say the victim directed officers to a U-Haul moving truck that was parked in the road. Written on the truck were swastikas and racial slurs.

Officers say the tires of the truck were also flattened. Police say the victim was in legal possession of the truck at the time the vandalism occurred.

Police are actively investigating the incident and if you have any information on the case you’re asked to contact Rome Police.