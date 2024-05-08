In the infancy of Marijuana legalization we hear stories constantly of raids and arrests by police at convenience stores because of illegal pot sales. But, there are still other things convenience store owners and smoke shop owners are getting in trouble for. One Rome business employee recently had a run-in with law enforcement.

Rome Police officials say members of their Special Investigations Unit, Street Crimes Unit, Patrol Division and Forensics Unit executed a search warrant at 301 Lawrence Street in Rome. Officials say, the warrant was issued based on suspicion untaxed and unstamped cigarettes were being sold at that location. The store at that location is known as the Rome Habib Market, according to police.

Photo Courtesy of Rome Police via Facebook

As a result of the search warrant, police say a total of 185 cartons of cigarettes, 187 loose packs of cigarettes and a quantity of U.S. currency were all seized. Police say as a result of the raid and discovery they arrested the employee at the Rome Habib Market. He is Eissa Mohamed Ahme Alsamat. He has been charged with Possession of 30,000 unstamped/untaxed cigarettes or more (150 cartons), which is a Class D Felony. He was held pending arraignment at Rome City Court.

This is actually not the first time an arrest was made at this particular location. Rome Police say the same store was hit with charges in May and November of 2023. According to Rome Police, those search warrants resulted in charges of possession of 10,000 unstamped/untaxed cigarettes or more (50 cartons). That charge is a Class E Felony.

Rome Police say they were assisted by the Oneida County Sheriff's Office Narcotics Unit.

