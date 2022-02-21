UPDATE: 02/21/2022 2137 Rome Police say that Chloe is still missing. Anyone with information is asked to call them as soon as possible.

Original Story:

Rome Police are looking for a teenage girl for the second time in less than a week.

Chloe Wall, a 14-year-old has not been seen since the morning of Sunday, February 20, 2022.

Police say Wall left her home early Friday morning without permission and has not contacted her family.

Wall is white and stands about 5-feet, two inches tall, with shoulder length hair that has been dyed purple and pink.

She is believed to possibly be in the Rome or Syracuse area.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts, or possible whereabouts, of Chloe Wall is asked to call the Rome Police Department at: (315) 339-7780. Information may be kept confidential. Those with information can also call Mohawk valley Crime Stoppers.

Last Tuesday Wall was reported missing as well but she was located later in the day.

According to the National Runaway Safeline between 1.6 million and 2.8 million youth run away every year.

The Safeline is available 24 hours a day and can be reached at: 1-900-RUNAWAY (786-2929) or online at: https://www.1800runaway.org/.

Another resource for runaways can be found through the United States Department of Justice's Office of Justice Programs (OJP). The OJP says, "As our society becomes more complicated, so do the juvenile justice challenges facing our homeless, runaway youth. OJP is in it for the long-term to help them deal with and overcome these challenges." The OJP also conservatively estimates that, of the more than million who run away each year, at least 40,000 of youth ages ten through 177 run away in New York State.

