Your Kids Can Party After Hours with Cool Animals at This CNY Zoo

There's nothing fun like being somewhere late at night when you're not usually supposed to be there. Well for kids that is!

It's time to bring out your kid's inner party animal for a night full of fun. The Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse is excited to be hosting their Kids' Night Out, coming up on Friday, November 18th.

The zoo will have so much for the kids to enjoy. They get to see all of the animals up close and get personal tours of the zoo. There will be craft stations and games to be played all night too.

What better way to wrap it all up then with a pizza party? It's a night filled with entertainment, education, and food the kids are sure to love.

Kids' Night Out is coming to the Rosamond Gifford Zoo on Friday, November 18th from 5:30pm tp 9:00pm. The event is limited to kids ages 6-10 and is only $35 to attend.

Get your tickets now and set your schedule ahead of time.

The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is also hosting a One Day Zoo Camp for kids. It'll be held the day before Thanksgiving, on November 23, and is a great opportunity for kids wanting to learn more about animals at the zoo.

You can also pre-register your kids ahead of time by visiting the zoo's website.

