Only Thing Better Than Hump Day; Drinking With Camels At This CNY Zoo

If you're looking for a night of fine dining, drinks, and animals... then this Central New York Zoo has the event for you.

Join the Rosamond Gifford Zoo in Syracuse for a night of fine dining and fun. Catering at the Zoo is preparing for their next Gourmet Dinner Series on Friday, March 25th. This month they will feature Camel Caravanseai.

I know what you're thinking, but no they are not actually serving camel to guests. The night is just focused on the Bactrian Camel and its origins. Catering at the Zoo will have a five-course meal, created by Zoo Executive Chef Dan Hudson, themed around Central Asia and its culture.

If you're curious as to what the meals consist of, here's a sneak peek:

Course One: Pork Dumplings with Pickled Ginger.

Pork Dumplings with Pickled Ginger. Course Two: Crispy Tahdig Rice with Herb Salad.

Crispy Tahdig Rice with Herb Salad. Course Three: Yogurt Marinated Chicken with Baharat Dry Rub and Saffron Yogurt Sauce.

Yogurt Marinated Chicken with Baharat Dry Rub and Saffron Yogurt Sauce. Course Four: Kafta Kebabs with Naan.

Kafta Kebabs with Naan. Course Five: Spiced Poached Pears with Pistachios.

Pair fine dining with a selection of wine, ciders, and spirits 1911 Established, who is a proud partner of Catering at the Zoo. There's no way you won't have a great night at the Syracuse Zoo.

While you eat and drink, experts from the zoo will educate you on the Bactrain Camel. Learn about the species, their habitat, and even about the Zoo's camels, Patrick and George.

Tickets are all inclusive, so you won't have to pay extra for food or drink at the event. Tickets are $80 each and you must be 21 or older to attend. Get more information or your tickets ahead of time by visiting their website.

