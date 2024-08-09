The Rosamond Gifford Zoo is proud to introduce two new bundles of joy -- Sisu and Mushu!

It's always a huge deal when a zoo welcomes a new animal. Last year, the Utica Zoo welcomed Lily and Briar, two river otters that have been charming visitors ever since.

The Syracuse-based zoo happily announced that their patas monkey exhibit has added two new members to its troop. The new arrivals were born in the spring and are getting ready for their big debut.

The two baby monkeys are actually sisters, but were born to different mothers. An adult female named Iniko gave birth to a girl named Sisu, who was born April 26. Then on May 11, Iniko's older sister, Kasi, welcomed a daughter named Mushu.

The babies share the same father, named Mac, who also happen to be the leader of the zoo's patas monkey troop.

The baby monkeys have not been on display because they have actually been under constant care by zoo staff.

Due to the challenges of raising young in the wild, and the inexperience of the new mothers, the zoo's caretakers have spent the past few months hand-raising the babies in the Animal Health Center ICU to ensure their survival.

"Iniko and Kasi struggled to demonstrate the maternal instincts necessary to raise their young," the zoo said on Facebook.

Luckily for those who love baby animals, it won't be long before the public will finally get to see little Sisu and Mushu - who share their names with two iconic Disney dragons - at their exhibit.

But, fans can catch a glimpse of them now if they know where to look.

Guests may come see Sisu and Mushu daily from 10:15 to 11 a.m. and 2 to 2:45 p.m. at the Animal Health Center ICU viewing windows.

The zoo plans to slowly introduce the babies to the rest of the troop. You can follow the zoo's social media for updates on the babies' progress.

Patas monkeys, also known as the hussar monkeys, are the fastest primate in the world. They can sprint up to 31 mph! You can see them in the wild in West and East Africa in their arid regions.

