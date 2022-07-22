Check Out This Exclusive Cable Wake Park in New York State

If you're looking to shred through the water on a wakeboard, there's an opportunity for you like no other in the Finger Lakes.

Make a trip to beautiful Muar Lake in Canandaigua to spend a day at the Roseland Wake Park, home to the first and only Cable Wake Park in the northeast. As you could guess, they specialize in wakeboarding and provide an incredibly unique way to do it.

The Cable Wake Park is a 5-tower, full-sized cable system that pulls wakeboarders across the water through a series of obstacles. You don't have to be an expert to try it either. The additional 2-tower system can be used by both beginners and advanced wakeboarders.

The best way to imagine the course is that it's like a terrain park on water. The full-sized cable system, of which can pull up to 9 riders, leads riders through a variety of ramps and rails through the park.

There are several different Park Pass options available. They include 2-hour, 4-hour, all day and all season passes. Similar to a ski lodge, they have a Pro Shop that has all the equipment available for you to either buy or rent.

If you're interested in other watersports, like water skiing, wake skating, knee boarding, and standup paddle boarding, you can do all of that at Roseland Wake Park too! Their goal is to be the watersports hub of the Finger Lakes.

There is so much to enjoy that you can't help but check it out for yourself!

