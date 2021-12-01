OMG Keith Urban is Coming to New York & My ‘Wild Heart’ is Pounding!

I just died and went to heaven. Keith Urban is coming to New York and my 'Wild Heart' is pounding! (Insert scream here)

The Speed of Now World Tour is kicking off in 2022 with a few stops in New York and I'm so excited. It's been way too long since Keith Urban was on the road anywhere in the country, never mind the Empire State.

We’re ready to get this thing out of my backyard and onto a real stage.

Fans are ready for Keith Urban to hit the real stage too. I believe the last time he performed in New York was at the Dick's Sporting Goods Open in Endicott.

When is Keith Urban in New York?

The Speed of Now World Tour will make a stop at CMAC in Canandaigua, New York on July 10. Ingrid Andress will be along for the ride. Tickets go on sale Friday, December 10 at 10 AM. If you're a member of THE 'VILLE: PHOENIX CLUB, you can get tickets on Tuesday, December 7 at 10 AM. Presale for CMAC preferred customers will be Thursday, December 9 at 10 AM.

I don't know about you but I've already marked July 10 off on my calendar. I've never missed a Keith Urban concert, no matter which state I lived in - Ohio, Arizona, or New York, if he's close, I'm there. And nothing is going to stop me from speeding to Canandaigua for this long overdue concert in 2022, not even my loving husband...

The Speed of Now World tour will also stop at the UBS Arena Belmont Park in Long Island on October 22, 2022.

Tickets will be available at Ticketmaster.com. Get the full Speed of Now World Tour dates at Keithurban.net.

Are There COVID Restictions

Due to the updated guidelines set by New York state CMAC will be open to all patrons for the summer. Proof of vaccination and/or a negative COVID-19 test will no longer be required for admission.

