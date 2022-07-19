Wait What? New York State Signs Law To Officially Rename Route 20
If there's any reason to change the name of a well known road in New York State, then this has to be it.
Governor Kathy Hochul has signed legislation in Albany, officially renaming New York's portion of U.S. Route 20. It will now be referred to as "New York Medal of Honor Highway", joining 10 other states who have renamed the route to the same name.
Stretching 108 miles in length, historic Route 20 runs through 7 different counties and 27 Municipalities in New York. But as many people know, Route 20 is much bigger than just one state.
Established in 1927, the route is an important piece of the Transcontinental U.S. Route 20 highway. It is 3,300 miles in total length, running from the Atlantic Ocean in Massachusetts all the way to the Pacific Ocean in Oregon.
The Medal of Honor is the country's highest military award for valor. Those who receive the award show selflessness, extraordinary heroism, and symbolize what it truly means to be human.
New York State has had 676 residents be awarded the Medal of Honor throughout history, which is more than any other state. This also includes Dr. Mary Edwards Walker, who is the only woman to ever receive the honor.
To honor these American Hero's, 10 states (now including New York) have renamed their portion of Route 20 as the Medal of Honor Highway. After signing the legislation, New York State's portion of the route will now be officially renamed "The Disabled American Veterans - New York Medal of Honor Highway."