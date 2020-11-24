Row-Day Virtual Quantum Collider 2.0 to be Hosted At Griffis

A free, virtual quantum event will be held December 1 – 2, and will feature live workforce development and supply chain management panels. The Virtual Quantum Collider 2.0 will highlight the pillars of the Air Force Research Laboratory Quantum Strategy along with key components of the National Strategic Overview for Quantum Information Science.

This two-day, collaborative event will continue the momentum of the first Virtual Quantum Collider held this past summer. It aims to build purposeful partnerships among government, industry, academia, and the small-business community, furthering the development of a robust quantum ecosystem in Rome, NY, and across the country.

The Virtual Quantum Collider 2.0 will offer presentations by industry-revered speakers, live panel discussions, and virtual networking opportunities. The event also will include a Phase II Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) private showcase offering $35 million in total awards. During the showcase, invited companies will pitch their innovative technologies for an opportunity to receive Air Force funding of up to $1,500,000.

This event is made possible through a partnership between the U.S. Air Force, the Air Force Research Laboratory Information Directorate (AFRL/RI), the U.S. Air Force Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR)/Small Business Technology Transfer (STTR) Office, and Innovare Advancement Center, with the support of New York State Technology Enterprise Corporation (NYSTEC) and Griffiss Institute (GI).

“The Air Force has taken a strategic approach to the progression of deep tech fields such as quantum, continuing to be world-leading researchers and bold trailblazers in the fundamental science and technology areas,” said Dr. Michael Hayduk, Deputy Director of the AFRL Information Directorate. “The Virtual Quantum Collider 2.0 event is a unique venture, allowing variant forces to ‘collide,’ creating an opportunity for resources, companies, and potential solutions to come together for the purpose of accelerating national quantum development.”

Featured guest speakers include:

19-year-old phenomenon Alyssa Carson : astronaut in training, global TEDx speaker, future Mars walker, and author; joined by Bert Carson, her father and advocate.

: astronaut in training, global TEDx speaker, future Mars walker, and author; joined by her father and advocate. Dr. Will Roper , United States Air Force and Space Force Acquisition Executive and Innovation Lead.

, United States Air Force and Space Force Acquisition Executive and Innovation Lead. Dr. Celia Merzbacher of the Quantum Economic Development Consortium, leading a panel discussion on quantum supply chain.

of the Quantum Economic Development Consortium, leading a panel discussion on quantum supply chain. Dr. Charles Tahan , Assistant Director for Quantum Information Science at the Office of Science and Technology Policy, and Director of the National Quantum Coordination Office.

, Assistant Director for Quantum Information Science at the Office of Science and Technology Policy, and Director of the National Quantum Coordination Office. Dr. Corey Stambaugh of the National Quantum Coordination Office, leading a panel discussion on creating a quantum-smart workforce of the future.

of the National Quantum Coordination Office, leading a panel discussion on creating a quantum-smart workforce of the future. Brigadier General Heather L. Pringle, Commander for the Air Force Research Laboratory, Air Force Material Command in Dayton, OH.

NYSTEC is pleased to support the Virtual Quantum Collider 2.0,” said Evan GeDennaro, NYSTEC Innovation & Entrepreneurship Practice Leader. “This event is a unique opportunity to showcase innovative small businesses across the country, highlight the Air Force’s quantum strategy, and connect with Innovare Advancement Center: an open innovation hub located here in Rome, NY.

To watch this free event on December 1-2, 2020, or to learn more, go to the event website: https://usafquantumcollider.com/.

