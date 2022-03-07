Russia Snubs UN Court Hearings in Case Brought by Ukraine

By MIKE CORDER, Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — A representative for Kyiv has urged the United Nations' top court to order Russia to halt its devastating invasion of Ukraine, at a hearing snubbed by Russia.

Ukrainian representative Anton Korynevych told judges at the International Court of Justice that Russia must be stopped and the court has a role to play in stopping it.

Russia's seats at the Great Hall of Justice in the court's Peace Palace headquarters were empty for the hearing into Ukraine's request for the court to order Moscow to end its attack.

The International Court of Justice has scheduled two days of hearings into Ukraine's request for its judges to order Russia to halt its invasion. A decision is expected on the request within days.

