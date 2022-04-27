Rustic Elegance & Natural Beauty Consume Nearly $2 Million Dollar Finger Lakes Estate

Owning this gorgeous home will make you feel like you're in the English countryside, all while being in the Finger Lakes.

Three Buildings On The Property

You honestly could live in whichever one you choose, they all could accommodate. There is an English-style carriage house, a smaller cottage, and the original 1790 farmhouse.

The Property Isn't Just About The Buildings On It

It honestly is about the numerous stunning details. A stone pathway with flowers and trees on each side. There also are numerous flower displays scattered throughout the 20 acres you'd purchase. Small ponds with amazing scenery give you the vibes of a luxurious park.

Even With All Of That, There Is More You're Buying

You're buying a name too. The estate is named The Evermore. Located in Kings Ferry, New York, The Evermore sits very close to Cayuga Lake. In fact, you are afforded access to it with a 1-acre lot that comes along with the property.

The Scenery Is Unrivaled

With an older home, which obviously this one is, you buy the charm. A newer home might have more appeal and convenience, but something dating back to 1790 has one thing that a modern home has yet to get memories.

If you'd like to own The Evermore and make it your own, it is being listed by the Michael DeRosa Exchange for a price of $1.8 million dollars.

Want to see even more photos? Immerse yourself in this stunning home with dozens of photos below.

Elegance & Natural Beauty Await At Nearly $2M Finger Lakes Estate

