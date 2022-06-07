Booze & Cruise The Finger Lakes On A Tiki Boat This Summer

It's always fun in the Finger Lakes when you're on a party boat with a drink in your hand.

FLX Tiki Tours is providing an unforgettable boating experience for your friends and family. Hop on one of these tiki-boats and take in the beauty of the Finger Lakes. Enjoy a beautiful day out with your friends as you sip your drink on the waves of Cayuga Lake.

The business was founded this year and is already off to a hot start. Their season kicked off in May and will run all the way until October. It'll be fun for you, your friends, and the entire family.

There are two separate price packages you can choose from, both only differing from the time of day you would schedule. They are as follows:

Wakey Wakey Tiki Tour

Price: $450

Time: 9am-11am

This is for those of you who want to hit the lake early. Whether it be for some morning mimosas, or just a cruise around the lake, you pick the path. The 2-hour tour is lead by your captain and first mate, up to 12 people can join the ride.

FLX Tiki Tour

Price: $550

Time: 11:30am-1:30pm, 2pm-4pm, 4:30pm-6:30pm, 7pm-9pm

This is the warner and more common times to be picked for groups this summer. You can still pick what route you will take, along with enjoying a meal and drinks of your choice. Up to 12 people can join, led by a captain and first mate.

Request a tour and get more information by visiting their website.

