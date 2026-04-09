Maciol, Picente Urge Drivers to Watch for Farm Vehicles

As spring planting season begins across Oneida County, local officials are reminding drivers to slow down and stay alert for farm equipment sharing the road.

Oneida County Sheriff Robert Maciol hosted an on-the-farm press conference at Brady Farms on Roberts Road in Clinton, joined by agriculture leaders and county officials, to highlight safety concerns tied to an increase in slow-moving vehicles on public roads. The event also promoted the county’s ongoing “Share the Road” initiative.

That seasonal shift is already underway. Tractors, combines and other large equipment are now traveling between fields, often at significantly lower speeds than regular traffic.

County Executive Anthony Picente Photo by David Smith / TSM County Executive Anthony Picente Photo by David Smith / TSM loading...

“This time of year, we are now beginning to see farm vehicles and equipment on the roads and motorists need to be ready to respond appropriately,” Maciol said, noting agriculture remains the county’s largest industry. He added the Sheriff’s Office is partnering with NY FarmNet to expand safety efforts to include farmer wellness and mental health support.

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Oneida County Executive Anthony J. Picente Jr. emphasized the importance of patience behind the wheel. He said drivers should expect slower speeds and wider turns from farm equipment and allow extra space to avoid crashes. Agriculture, he said, remains “the backbone” of the local economy and a key part of daily life.

There’s also a human side to the busy season. NY FarmNet Outreach Director Adam Howell said spring brings long hours and added stress for farm families, making mental health awareness just as important as roadway safety.

Sheriff Rob Maciol Photo Credit: David Smith / TSM Sheriff Rob Maciol Photo Credit: David Smith / TSM loading...

Officials are urging drivers to slow down immediately when approaching farm vehicles, increase following distance, and only pass when it is safe and legal. Motorists should also be prepared for unexpected turns, swaying equipment, and limited visibility for operators.

Farmers, meanwhile, are reminded to properly display slow-moving vehicle emblems and ensure lighting and visibility requirements are met, especially when traveling at night or in low-visibility conditions.

The message from officials is simple: slow down, stay patient, and share the road.

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