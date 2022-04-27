Spring turkey hunting season begins on Sunday in upstate New York. However, this past weekend the season was opened for youth hunters.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office assisted and participated in the annual New York State Department of Environmental Conservation and New York Conservation Officers Association Youth Turkey Hunt. Two member of the Sheriff's Office got a shoutout on the department's Facebook page for their continued commitment to the annual program which focuses on hunting safety.

2022 Youth Turkey Hunt, via Oneida County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

''Thank you specifically to Sgt. Toby Lindfield and Inv. John Ford for your annual commitment to this program that safely teaches our youth on how to successfully hunt and enjoy the great outdoors,'' the message read:

The New York Conservation Officers Association also held guided hunts for young hunters in other parts of New York State, including St. Lawrence, Yates, and Suffolk counties.

2022 Youth Turkey Hunt, via Oneida County Sheriff's Office Facebook page

At the event in St. Lawrence County, youth hunters bagged several birds on the weekend.

St Lawrence County Youth Turkey Hunt, via NYCOA on Facebook

St Lawrence County Youth Turkey Hunt, via NYCOA on Facebook

In New York State, youth hunters are between the ages of 12 and 15. It is important to remember youth hunters must have a hunting license and turkey permit in order to participate.

St Lawrence County Youth Turkey Hunt, via NYCOA on Facebook

St Lawrence County Youth Turkey Hunt, via NYCOA on Facebook

St Lawrence County Youth Turkey Hunt, via NYCOA on Facebook

Meanwhile, this was the first year the event was held in Suffolk County.

Suffolk County Youth Turkey Hunt 2022, via NYCOA on Facebook

Suffolk County Youth Turkey Hunt 2022, via NYCOA on Facebook

As you can see in the photo below, more than a dozen young hunters from Yates County had a safe and successful hunt over the weekend as 15 turkeys were harvested.

Yates County Youth Turkey Hunt 2022, via NYCOA on Facebook

Spring turkey season runs from May 1 through May 31. Hunting is allowed on permitted hunting land from 30 minutes before sunrise until noon each day.

For more information on spring turkey season in New York State, or for tips on how to properly measure and weigh a harvested turkey, click here.

Or, if you wanna have a laugh watching an ornery turkey balk and squawk at vehicles not far from Commercial Drive in New Hartford, check this out.

