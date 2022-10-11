One City in New York Ranks Among the Top 10 Safest in America

When it comes to traveling or living in cities across the United States, there are many people will recommend and those others will steer you away from.

WalletHub recently completed a study that completely ranked 182 of the safest cities in the nation. There are many factors that can determine what makes a city risky or not. This study in particular made sure to take all of them into consideration.

Here are the factors being judged...

Traffic Fatalities

Law-Enforcement Employees

Assaults

Hate Crimes

Unemployment Rate

Households with Emergency Savings

Uninsured Population

Natural-Disaster Risk Level

Several cities in New York State made the list, but only one stood alone in the Top 10. And it's from a region of the state you wouldn't expect.

Yonkers (#6)

Coming in miles before any other city in New York, Yonkers is ranked high on the list by WalletHub. Not only did they rank 6th overall, but they also came in 3rd for Home & Community Safety.

In other areas, Yonkers faired well when it came to things like Natural Disaster Risk. There they came in at 39. They didn't rank so well when it came to factors like Financial Safety (113).

Other Cities in New York

Coming in just outside the Top 50 was Rochester at 52. Though their Home & Community Safety was 75 and Financial Safety was 101, they came in the Top 5 when measuring Natural-Disaster Risks (#4)

Another city that came in that Top 5 list for the same category was Buffalo. Their overall number sat at 130, only 3 places behind New York City.

To bring it down to just New York State, here's what we found when you look county-to-county.

Now that we've seen the safest, what about the most dangerous?

