Remington Arms has reached a settlement with the families of five adults and four children killed in the 2012 massacre at Sandy Hook Elementary School.

Remington agreed to pay the families $73 million.

The agreement comes nearly eight years after the families sued Remington, the maker of the Bushmaster AR-15-style semi-automatic rifle that was used in the mass shooting at the Newtown, Connecticut school.

"Today is not about honoring our son Benjamin. Today is about how and why Ben died," said Francine Wheeler, whose 6 year-old son was killed in the shooting. “It is about what is right and what is wrong. Our legal system has given us some justice today, but David and I will never have true justice. True justice would be our fifteen-year-old healthy and here with us.”

The families sued Remington over how they marketed the rifle used in the shooting, claiming the company targeted younger, at-risk males in its advertising.

Remington had denied the allegations in the lawsuit.

A 2005 federal law protects many gun manufacturers from wrongful death lawsuits brought by family members.

But the U.S. Supreme Court in 2019 decided not to take up an appeal by Remington effectively allowing the suit to move forward.

Adam Lanza forced his way into Sandy Hook Elementary and fatally shot 20 first graders and six staff members.

The gun used by Lanza was Remington’s version of the AR-15 assault rifle.

The settlement marks the first time a gun manufacturer has been held liable for a mass shooting in the United States.

