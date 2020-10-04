Sauquoit Student Tests COVID Positive, School Remains Open

(UPDATE 5:30 PM) The Sauquoit Valley Central School District received guidance from the Oneida County Health Department on Sunday after a middle school student tested positive for COVID-19.The school will remain open.

"The Dept. of Health has concluded its review of the case, conducted contact tracing and has determined that all schools may remain open as normal. A revised letter has been posted to the school website."

Due to privacy restrictions, the school will not release the name of the infected student. The district is working with the Oneida County Health Department to carry out contact tracing and any affected students will be contacted by the health department. It's unknown how many students might be affected by this case.

An email was sent to parents on Sunday afternoon informing them of the situation.

This is the Sauquoit Valley Central School District informing parents and staff that we have been notified that a student in the middle school has tested positive for COVID-19. Please refer to the letter posted on the school website pertaining to this matter. There has been no determination made at this point on whether in-person attendance at the schools will be impacted. You will be notified of any change to our normal operations of school.

Schools in the area do not automatically close when they face a positive case, according to the Oneida County Health Department.