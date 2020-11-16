Sauquoit Valley Central Schools Going Remote Due To COVID-19

Sauquoit Valley Central Schools are one of several schools going virtual to start the week due to positive COVID-19 cases.

In a letter sent to parents Sunday the Sauquoit Valley Superintendent Ronald Wheelock announced a positive COVID-19 case in the high school. He said that case could have possibly also impacted the middle school and elementary school.

The letter stated due to privacy rules they are not able to share the identity of the person who tested positive or any further details of the case. However, as a precaution they decided to go virtual across the district. Wheelock says the district will continue to diligently work with the Oneida County Health Department on contact tracing and will update the school community appropriately. If it is determined your child may have been in contact with someone who tested positive, the district will inform you of that.

Superintendent Wheelock wrote in his letter,

At this time, the contact tracing procedures are still in progress. As a precautionary measure, the District will need to move to remote instruction for all three school buildings on Monday, November 16, 2020 through Wednesday, November 18, 2020, or until such time as it takes for the contact tracing process to be completed.

Wheelock then reminded students, faculty, staff and members of the community to take responsibility for keeping others safe. He encouraged continued hand-washing, avoidance of touching eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands, social distancing, mask wearing and self-monitoring for symptoms.

Wheelock also acknowledged the dramatic increase in cases in Oneida County and the importance of vigilance going into the holiday season. Wheelock suggested that there may be a temporary shift to remote learning after the Thanksgiving holiday as a precaution, but that hasn't been decided for sure.

He concluded the letter stating the health and safety of the school community is the number one priority of the administration. He encourages anyone with questions or concerns to reach out to the District office.