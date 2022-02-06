School Bus Driver Arrested, Accused of Forcibly Touching 3 Students

A school bus driver is accused of behaving inappropriately with students.

New York State Police say that 61-year-old Douglas C. Webb of Sherburne, New York was arrested on Thursday, February 3, 2022. Webb is charged with "Forcible Touching" and "Endangering the Welfare of a Child."

Douglas Webb Photo Credit: New York State Police Douglas C. Webb Photo Credit: New York State Police loading...

According to a written release the NYSP says that "(an) investigation revealed that Webb inappropriately touched three students, ages 14, 15 and 16."

Webb is a school bus driver with the Sherburne-Earlville School District.

He was arraigned and released on his own recognizance pending a future court appearance. Authorities say the victims were issued stay away orders of protection.

[EDITOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information from the New York State Police. All suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

