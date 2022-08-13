Teacher's Aide Arrested

A Oswego County teacher's aide is facing multiple charges following an investigation into alleged inappropriate interaction with a child.

A search warrant was executed by members of the New York State Police (NYSO) barracks in Fulton on Friday, August 12, 2022 at a home located at Three Cherry Street in Phoenix, New York.

3 Cherry Street in Phoenix, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured April 2012) via Google Maps (August 2022) 3 Cherry Street in Phoenix, New York Photo Credit: Google (image captured April 2012) via Google Maps (August 2022) loading...

According to a written release from the NYSP, 32-year-old Clint M. Smith of Phoenix was arrested and "charged with having sexual contact with a child under the age of eleven over several years. He is also accused of taking photographs of the victim and keeping a record of the abuse in a notebook. Smith worked as a teacher’s aide with the Phoenix Central School District."

Additional Victims Possible

Police say that they do not believe that the alleged misconduct took place in any buildings belonging to the Phoenix Central School District. At this time they say they do not believe that it involved and Phoenix CSD students.

The investigation is ongoing, however, and police are asking anyone with information that might be helpful to the investigation to call them. The NYSP says that investigators do believe that there may be others who have been victims. Affected person or those with information should call the NYSP's Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) at: (315) 366.6000.

Smith, Clint Photo Credit: New York State Police (August 2022) Smith, Clint Photo Credit: New York State Police (August 2022) loading...

Smith was brought to the Oswego County Jail pending arraignment. He faces the following charges:

Criminal Sex Act in the First Degree (Class B Felony)

Course of Sexual Conduct Against a Child in the First Degree (Class B Felony)

Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

