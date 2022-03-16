Sauquoit Man Arrested, Charged with Raping a Child

An Oneida County man is under arrest following an investigation and indictment in Herkimer County.

New York State Police say 30-year-old Anthony R. Bonanza of Sauquoit, New York was arrested on Tuesday, March 15, 2022. Following an indictment by a Herkimer County Grand Jury, Anthony Bonanza was charged with the following:

Rape in the 1st Degree (Class B felony)

Criminal Sexual Act in the 1st Degree (Class B felony)

Sexual Abuse in the 1st Degree (Class D felony, two counts)

Endangering the Welfare of a Child (Class A misdemeanor, four counts)

Following his arrest Bonanza was sent to the Herkimer County Correctional Facility in lieu of $25,000 cash bail or $50,000 insurance bail bond pending a future court appearance to answer the charges.

Bonanza was taken into custody and charged without any incident reported by police. No information regarding the circumstances leading up to the indictment, or the age of the alleged victim/s, is available at this time.

Herkimer County Child Protective Services and the Herkimer Child Advocacy Center assisted the New York State Police with the investigation.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. The reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

