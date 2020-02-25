Schumer Says MLB Will Work To Keep Binghamton Team

BINGHAMTON, N.Y. (AP) — U.S. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer says Major League Baseball officials agreed to work to keep Binghamton's Double-A baseball team, which is among the 42 minor league franchises targeted to lose their big league affiliation.

The New York Democrat met with MLB deputy commissioner Dan Halem, Mets chief operating officer Jeff Wilpon, and Eastern League president Joe McEachern to discuss the future of the Rumble Ponies, a New York affiliate.